Motorcyclist dies in crash on Bethesda Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Spartanburg County Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Bethesda Road at 6:05 p.m.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2015 Buick sedan were traveling east on Bethesda Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the 2015 Buick sedan was turning left into a private driveway when the motorcycle attempted to pass him.

The motorcycle then hit the Buick on the left side and was later transported to SRMC, where he later died.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Chase Jason Koonce, 19, of Spartanburg.