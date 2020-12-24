Motorcyclist found dead days after crash on Keeler Mill Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Greenville County.

We previously reported the body of a man who died in the crash was found on Keeler Mill Rd. near McElhaney Rd. on Wednesday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the exact date and time of the crash are unknown.

Troopers say the driver of a 2011 Victory Motorcycle was traveling east on Keeler Mill Rd. when they traveled left and struck ditch, then traveled down an embankment and overturned. The coroner said the driver struck at least one tree.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in a wooded area, officials said. The Greenville County Coroner estimated the man died on Dec. 20. He identified the victim as 46-year-old David Patrick Campbell, of Travelers Rest.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved. We’ll continue to update this story.