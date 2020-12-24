Motorcyclist found dead days after crash on Keeler Mill Rd. in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Greenville County.

We previously reported the body of a man who died in the crash was found on Keeler Mill Rd. near McElhaney Rd. on Wednesday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the exact date and time of the crash are unknown.

Troopers say the driver of a 2011 Victory Motorcycle was traveling east on Keeler Mill Rd. when they traveled left and struck ditch, then traveled down an embankment and overturned. The coroner said the driver struck at least one tree.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene after being found in a wooded area, officials said. The Greenville County Coroner estimated the man died on Dec. 20. He identified the victim as 46-year-old David Patrick Campbell, of Travelers Rest.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved. We’ll continue to update this story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories