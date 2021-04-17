Motorcyclist dies in early- morning Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Rd. and East Fairfield Rd. at about 1:50 a.m., according to SCHP and the coroner’s office.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord sedan was traveling on East Fairfield Rd. and attempted to turn north onto Augusta Rd., when they were struck by the motorcycle, troopers said.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as 59-year-old Daniel Moses, of Greenville, who died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. We’ll continue to update this story.