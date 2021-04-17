Motorcyclist dies in early- morning Greenville Co. crash

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Rd. and East Fairfield Rd. at about 1:50 a.m., according to SCHP and the coroner’s office.

The driver of a 2002 Honda Accord sedan was traveling on East Fairfield Rd. and attempted to turn north onto Augusta Rd., when they were struck by the motorcycle, troopers said.

The victim has been identified by the coroner’s office as 59-year-old Daniel Moses, of Greenville, who died at the scene. There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. We’ll continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store