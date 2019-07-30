Motorcyclist dies in hospital days after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist involved in a crash last week died Sunday from his injuries.

According to Coroner Kent Dill, Robert Lee Higgins, 49, of Pelzer, was involved in a crash in the 500 block of Traynham Road on July 24.

Dill said Higgins’ motorcycle left the road and hit a tree.

Higgins was flown to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he remained until his death on Sunday.

Dill said Higgins died from blunt force trauma of the head and his manner of death was deemed an accident.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.