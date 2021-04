OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Seneca Thursday.

The crash happened on Seneca Creek Rd. near the Seneca Creek Boat Ramp access at about 3:15 p.m., according to the Oconee County Coroner.

The coroner identified the victim as a 20 year-old Rabun County, Georgia man, who died from injuries at the hospital. His name will be released on Friday after the family has been notified.

SCHP and the coroner’s office are investigating.