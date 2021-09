Editor’s Note: The date in this story has been updated.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Pickens County.

The crash happened Wednesday at about 12:35 a.m. on SC 133, according to SCHP. The driver of a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on SC 133 when they struck a low hanging tree over the roadway.

That person has not yet been identified by the coroner’s office. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.