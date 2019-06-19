Motorcyclist dies in W. Parker Road crash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in an early-morning crash in Greenville.

The wreck happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on W. Parker Road near W. Blue Ridge Drive.

Troopers say the driver of a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed east when they went off the side of the road and hit a curb before hitting a utility pole.

The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Their name has not been released at this time.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

