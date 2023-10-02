GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was injured during a hit-and-run Friday night in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:32 p.m. on White Horse Road near Randolph Street.

Information about a hit and run in Greenville Co.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle was turning north on White Horse Road from Randolph Street and hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling south on White Horse Road.

The motorcyclist was injured and the suspect vehicle left the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at (864) 241-1000.