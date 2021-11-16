Motorcyclist killed, 3 injured in Greenville Co. crash on Hwy 417

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died and three people are injured after a crash in Greenville County on Monday.

The crash happened at about 10:10 p.m. on SC Hwy 417 near Howard Dr., according to SCHP. A motorcyclist was traveling north on Hwy 417. The driver of a 2010 Ford Explorer made a left hand turn onto Howard Drive and failed to yield right of way, striking the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

SCHP is investigating the crash.