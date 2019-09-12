Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in Upstate crash

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say a motorcyclist was killed after hitting a deer in Pickens County.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 135 near Easley.

Master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was headed north on Highway 135, which is also Dacusville Highway, when they hit a deer.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle after crashing into the deer near Montague Drive.

Jones said the driver died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

According to State Farm, 1 in 167 U.S. drivers had claims involving a crash with deer, elk or caribou. The insurance company estimates there were 1.33 million collisions from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

A study found drivers are most likely to hit large animals like deer between October and December. The Carolinas and Georgia ranked as high-risk states in the study from State Farm, with South Carolina drivers having a one in 98 chance of a crash.