Motorcyclist killed during crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed during a crash on Newfound Gap Road near the North Carolina and Tennessee state line.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said Roger Clyde Anders Jr., 50, of Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, was driving a motorcycle on Newfound Gap Road when he lost control and crashed into another motorcycle in front of him. Anders then veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a small SUV.

Anders died as a result of his injuries.

The crash happened about 12 miles north of Cherokee, N.C., officials said.

Park Rangers, Cherokee Indian Police Department Officers, Cherokee Tribal EMS and Cherokee Fire Department responded to the scene.