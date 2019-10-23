Blacksburg man killed during motorcycle crash on Leagan Dr. in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Blacksburg man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash on Leagan Drive.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Jason Elijah Farris, 42, was driving a 2019 Honda motorcycle north on Leagan Drive, near Blacksburg, at about 7:10 p.m.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said Farris lost control of the bike at the intersection of Corry Road. He ran off of the right side of the roadway and crashed into the stop sign.

Farris was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. He was not wearing a helmet.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.

