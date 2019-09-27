Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Co. crash on Honea Path Hwy

ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Honea Path Hwy. in Anderson County.

The crash happened on SC252 near Shirley Dairy Rd. at about 10:55 a.m. Friday, troopers said.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass cars and struck the driver of a 2017 Ford Truck making a left turn.

The motorcyclist was deceased on scene and the driver of the truck was transported by EMS to a hospital, troopers said.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

Check back for updates.