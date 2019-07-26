Motorcyclist killed in crash in Oconee Co. ID’d by coroner

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the county.

According to Coroner Karl Addis, the crash happened at the intersection of Singing Pines Road and Import Drive at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to SCHP troopers, William Edward Hardin, 62, of Seneca, was traveling East on Singing Pines Road in a 2006 Dodge pickup truck.

Troopers said that Hardin failed to yield the right-of-way and was struck by a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle.

Hardin was not injured.

On Friday, the coroner identified the deceased motorcyclist as James Richard “Richie” Rogers, Jr., 32, of Seneca.

The man’s wife, a rear passenger of the motorcycle, was transported to an area hospital by EMS, according to the coroner.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Hardin was charged for failure to yield the right-of-way, according to SCHP.