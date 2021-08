GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after an early morning crash in Greenville County.

The crash happened at the intersection of White Horse Rd. and W. Blue Ridge Dr. between a motorcycle and vehicle at about 1:35 a.m. Monday, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation by the coroner’s office and SCHP.