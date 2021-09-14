Motorcyclist killed in Greenville Co. crash on Hwy 8

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Greenville County Monday night.

The crash happened at about 8:44 p.m. on SC Hwy 8 near Walkers Hill Rd., according to SCHP. The driver of a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a 2007 Honda Minivan traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

The driver of the minivan was not injured.

We’ll continue to update this story.

