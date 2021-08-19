Motorcyclist killed in Spartanburg Co. crash on I-85

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-85 near Boiling Springs Rd., according to SCHP.

Troopers say the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north when they traveled off the left side and hit a guard rail.

The driver was transported to the hospital, where they died, troopers said. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office.

No others were involved in the crash. We’ll continue to update this story.

