SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – 2021 was just shy of being a historic year when it came to the number of motorcycle deaths in South Carolina.

So far this year in the Upstate, there has already been a handful of these kinds of accidents. That includes one that happened Friday night in Spartanburg County.

“Riding is a way of life for some people,” Spartanburg County resident and longtime motorcyclist, Justin Jones said.

For Justin Jones, it has been a big part of his life for over the last decade. He has traveled up and down a lot of roads.

On one occasion, he said a major bump crashed into him along the way.

“I got in a wreck, a lady hit me head on,” Jones told 7NEWS.

It didn’t stop him from riding again though. In fact, that’s what he was doing that Friday night when he started to get a lot of phone calls.

“Everyone is like, ‘are you okay? There’s a wreck right by where you live.’ There was parts scattered from the parking lot here, all the way to the red light,” Jones said.

He pulled up on the aftermath of a deadly crash in Spartanburg County, involving a motorcycle.

Troopers with the state’s highway patrol previously told 7NEWS, they’ve been tracking a spike in motorcycle deaths on South Carolina roads. They believe what’s leading to the increase, more people driving or riding on them.

“The popularity is getting back to what it once was, everybody is ready to get out and start living again,” said Burt Worthy with the Spartanburg Harley-Davidson.

Burt Worthy at the Spartanburg Harley-Davidson has been riding for a longtime. Through those years of experience, he has honed in on some advice.

“Always expect the unexpected, that is pretty much the basic rule, just keep your eyes on the road,” Worthy told us.

Justin Jones who saw the fatal aftermath of the wreck Friday said, accidents like these always hit closer to home.

“If they have a son or daughter sitting at home for them, I have kids so it hits a little different,” said Jones.

Data from the state highway patrol shows 154 motorcyclists died on South Carolina roads in 2021. According to those statistics, the last time there was that many deaths in one year in the state was 1980.