Mount Tabor High School shooting suspect identified; 15-year-old will likely be tried for murder as an adult

New details have emerged in the Mount Tabor High School shooting investigation.

At a juvenile court hearing on Thursday, Maurice T. Evans Jr., 15, was identified as the alleged shooter. He has been charged with murder, a source close to the investigation confirmed to WGHP.

Judge Denise Hartsfield made it clear Evans will likely face the charges as an adult during a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

“The young man that has been identified as the gunman, he won’t even pass through juvenile court except to have a first appearance,” Hartsfield said. “He is already upstairs in superior court where he’s gonna be facing adult charges, as an adult even though he’s only 15-years-old.”

Shortly after noon on Sept. 1, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

Mount Tabor student William Chavis Reynard Miller Jr., 15, was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other students were shot.

Evans, also a Mount Tabor High School student, was arrested later that afternoon.

In a news conference following the shooting, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said violence among teens needs to stop and it’s going to take a community effort to make it happen.

“We have long taken a zero-tolerance policy as it relates to violence in schools,” O’Neill said. “We need things for our children to do after school that are positive and productive. Idle hands are going to be the devil’s workshop from now until the end of time.”

Evans and Miller had a long-simmering dispute prior to the shooting, the source said.

Miller’s mother Shannon Clark called on his classmates to put the weapons away during a service to remember her son on Sept. 3.

“I just want these young kids to know that, just, it’s more to life than what they’re out here doing,” Clark said. “The Snapchat, Instagram, all this Facebook and all that stuff, they need more recreation centers open for these kids to do. All of this — guns and all of that, they need to put that stuff down, like guns kill people.”

Students returned to class at Mount Tabor on Sept. 7.