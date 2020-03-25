1  of  12
Mountain Rest man faces domestic violence, kidnapping charges in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tristan Michael Young- Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a Mountain Rest man on domestic violence and kidnapping charges Tuesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a Criminal Investigations Division investigator was conducting an investigation into a report filed on March 19 about an incident involving Tristan Michael Young, 21, assaulting someone.

An investigation continued and evidence was gathered in the case, which led to arrest warrants being obtained, charging Young with assaulting the victim and then confining the victim unlawfully.

Young was charged with first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains after being denied bond on both charges.

Young is expected to appear before a Circuit Court Judge on those charges.

He also faces breach of peace charges from a separate incident on Return Church Road Tuesday morning, after deputies responded to reports of Young banging on door and windows of homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

