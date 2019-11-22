Movement for a Mission to fight child obesity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Get moving and help combat childhood obesity and sedentary lifestyle.

Movement for a Mission happens Saturday, November 22 at Willy Taco on 217 Laurens road in Greenville.

Event check in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 30 minute Drop Sound Headphone Power Flow led by Hope Brooks at 9 a.m., followed by a 30 minute cardio workout led by Adrenaline Dance Fitness.

After, there will be a brunch provided by Willy Taco.

The event is $20 ticket and includes the two workouts, and brunch.

All ticket sales will be benefiting Power Kids Fitness.