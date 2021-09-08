Movie extras, vehicles needed for series filming in NC

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – A Large Amazon Drama/ Sci-Fi series by the creators of WESTWORLD will be filming in the Marshall/ Asheville area of North Carolina. They are seeking extras for the film.

Many are needed between Sept. 24 to Oct. 22. for filming on weekdays and weekends. All extras are paid.

They are seeking those that can portray “Classic Americana” small mountain town residents as well as character / interesting faces of the Appalachian area.

Production is also in need of those with specific vehicles for filming each day. Those with American made vehicles, trucks, and jeeps 2010 and newer are needed. No high end luxury vehicles are needed.

But they can also use a few late 70’s, 80’s and 90’s trucks that are worn and used (not restored).

Submissions should be sent to Ashevilleextras@gmail.com with heading being your age, ethnicity, gender, city/state you reside.

You’re asked to include 2 current cellphone photos (close up and full length) name, phone, age, your city/ state, height/ weight, clothing sized and visible tattoos and piercings. For vehicles, include color, make, model and year.

