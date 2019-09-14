Movie to begin production on Clemson campus

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Starting Saturday, a movie called “Safety” is scheduled to begin production on Clemson University’s campus.

The film is inspired by the life of Ray Ray McElrathbey, a Clemson student who took custody of his younger brother while playing football for the Tigers in 2006. McElrathbey told the Associated Press that he was taking care of his brother so he wouldn’t have to go into foster care. Movie crews will be recreating the story on Clemson’s campus from Saturday, September 14 to Monday, September 23, according to a press release from the university.

“There’ll be no disruption to classes,” said Joe Galbraith, who is the associate VP for strategic communications at Clemson University. “Disney’s worked with us very closely and tried to minimize any impact that it’ll have on regular operations around campus.”

Scenes are scheduled to be shot at Carillon Gardens, the Cooper Library, and near the reflection pond.

The halftime of the Clemson football game with UNC Charlotte is also slated to be part of the movie, with fans encouraged to stay in the stands as production films plays for movie scenes.

According to the website Project Casting, the movie is looking for paid extras to play college-aged students, college football players, and teachers.

Clemson sophomore Rylie Beasley said she applied to be an extra.

“All my friends have been talking about it, so alot of us like applied to be extra,” she said. “We just had to like our send our picture and like some information about us.”

You can learn more about applying to be an extra here here.

“We’ve grown up watching Disney movies, like a lot,” said Clemson graduate student Karishma Patil. “I think we’ve seen mostly all of them, and now to be a part of one is like really exciting.”

Filming locations and parking information was released to 7News in a press release:

FILMING AND PREP AREA LOCATIONS

Saturday, September 14

Carillon Garden Area

Memorial Stadium

Sunday, September 15

Carillon Garden

Cooper Library 3rd Floor

Monday, September 16

Memorial Stadium

Cooper Library, 3rd Floor

Carillon Garden

Tuesday, September 17

Cooper Library, 3rd Floor

Carillon Garden

Wednesday, September 18

Cooper Library, 3rd Floor

Carillon Garden

Thursday, September 19

Athletics Facilities

Friday, September 20

Athletics Facilities

Saturday, September 21

Athletics Facilities

Memorial Stadium

Sunday, September 22

Memorial Stadium

Monday, September 23

Memorial Stadium

PARKING IMPACTS

Any permit holder who may be affected by these closures should explore additional parking and transportation options that may include:

The E-27 employee gravel lot off of Daniel Drive behind Douthit Hills

The new E-31 employee lot located at the Tennis Center off of Walter T. Cox Blvd (Hwy 93)

Park-N-Ride West and East lots (Monday – Thursday only)

Saturday, September 14

Parking in the following areas will be blocked the evening of Friday, Sept. 13 in preparation for closure on Sept. 14.

C-03 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

West Library Lot – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

E-15 (Mell Hall Lot) – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

Calhoun Drive (between Parkway Drive and Fort Hill Street)

Gantt Circle

Calhoun Drive (between Fort Hill Street and Riggs Hall) – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

E-06 (Sikes Lot) – a portion of this lot is reserved

Sunday, September 15

Parking in the following areas will be or remain blocked the evening of Sept. 14 in preparation for closure on Sept. 15.

C-03 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

West Library Lot – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

E-15 (Mell Hall Lot) – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

Calhoun Drive (between Parkway Drive and Fort Hill Street)

Gantt Circle

Calhoun Drive (between Fort Hill Street and Riggs Hall

E-06 (Sikes Lot) – a portion of this lot is reserved





Monday, September 16

Parking in the following areas will be or remain blocked the evening of Sept. 15 in preparation for closure on Sept. 16.

C-03 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

West Library Lot – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

E-15 (Mell Hall Lot) – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

Calhoun Drive (between Parkway Drive and Fort Hill Street)

Gantt Circle – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

E-06 (Sikes Lot) – a portion of this lot is reserved

Tuesday, September 17

Parking in the following areas will be or remain blocked the evening of Sept. 16 in preparation for closure on Sept. 17.

C-03 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

West Library Lot – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

E-15 (Mell Hall Lot) – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

Calhoun Drive (between Parkway Drive and Fort Hill Street)

Gantt Circle – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available until 3 PM

Calhoun Drive (between Fort Hill Street and Riggs Hall

E-06 (Sikes Lot) – a portion of this lot is reserved

Wednesday, September 18

Parking in the following areas will be or remain blocked the evening of Sept. 17 in preparation for closure on Sept. 18.

West Library Lot – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

E-15 (Mell Hall Lot) – ADA (handicap) spaces will remain available

Calhoun Drive (between Parkway Drive and Fort Hill Street)

Gantt Circle – ADA (handicap) spaces will become available at 12 PM

E-06 (Sikes Lot) – a portion of this lot is reserved

Thursday, September 19

There are no parking impacts on this day.

Friday, September 20

Parking in the following areas will be blocked the evening of Sept. 19 in preparation for closure on Sept. 20.

P-04 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

Saturday, September 21

There are no parking impacts on this day. Please follow the rules associated with a home football game.

Sunday, September 22

Parking in the following areas will be blocked the evening of Sept. 21 in preparation for closure on Sept. 22.

C-15 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

C-03 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

Monday, September 23

Parking in the following areas will be blocked the evening of Sept. 22 in preparation for closure on Sept. 23.

C-15 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved

C-03 Lot – a portion of this lot is reserved