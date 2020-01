LOS ANGELES (AP) β€” It took the Great War to finally take down β€œStar Wars.”

Director Sam Mendes' World War I story β€œ1917" brought in $36.5 million in its first weekend of wide release, easily topping the box office and ending the three-week reign of β€œStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which brought in $15 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.