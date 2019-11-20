MUGS: 53 arrested, 63 wanted in Spartanburg Co. drug operation

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials said 53 suspects were arrested during their “Operation Accountability” drug round-up that started Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators signed warrants on 116 people and, as of noon Wednesday, 53 people had been arrested.

Sheriff’s Office officials said there were 55 methamphetamine cases, 30 marijuana cases, 28 heroin cases, 16 pill cases, 13 cocaine cases, 8 crack cases, 4 weapons cases and one case each for mushrooms, driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies are still searching for 63 individuals charged as a part of this operation.

The following is a list 116 suspects charged. The names highlighted in yellow have been arrested:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, the sheriff’s office’s warrant division at 864-596-2189 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.