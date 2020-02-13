MUGS: Several arrested in Oconee Co. drug sweep

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Eight people have been arrested so far after a drug sweep in Oconee County.

Narcotics agents with The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began the first drug sweep of 2020 on Thursday.

Deputies say agents were seeking 17 individuals on drug distribution charges involving methamphetamine and controlled substances, as well as one charge of distribution of fentanyl.

During 2019, undercover operatives made control buys of narcotics.

As of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, eight individuals had been arrested or swerved warrants.

43 year old Ryan Michael Cooper, Walhalla, SC (Photo: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

21 year old Clifford Daniel Ritter, Westminster, SC (Photo: Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Here is a list of the eight people arrested so far and their charges, according to warrants:

43 year old Ryan Michael Cooper, Walhalla, SC

Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 12:41pm Thursday

34 year old Ashley G. Tanksley, Seneca, SC

Two Counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Suboxone)

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 10:37am Thursday

25 year old Sara Haley Stephens, Seneca, SC

One Count of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 4:38pm Wednesday

Released from the Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond

21 year old Clifford Daniel Ritter, Westminster, SC

Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 10:45am Thursday

34 year old Joshua Eugene Reece, Seneca, SC

Three Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Currently Incarcerated in Goodman Correctional Institution – SCDC – Columbia

34 year old Samuel Kevin Neale, Seneca, SC

Four Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 11:59am Thursday

38 year old Bobby Anthony Stephenson, Seneca, SC

One Count of Distribution of Fentanyl

Currently Incarcerated – Wateree River C.I. – SCDC – Rembert, SC

31 year old Donald Cleo Pass, Jr. – Westminster, SC

Two Counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Arrested Thursday – No booking time available currently

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation.