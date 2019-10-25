MUGSHOTS: Narcotics investigation in NC leads to 26 arrests

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of 26 people with help from several other departments in a large- scale narcotics investigation.

After a seven-month long investigation, 26 people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday as part of an operation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Asheville Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Fabian Blas was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Mark Tobe was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Angela Clemmons was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Crystal Shaw was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Daniel Luna was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Dezmon Woodyard was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Emanuel Graves was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Jazmin Ruelas was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Jonathan Flowers was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Jose Navarro was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Omar Moreno was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Stephen Evans was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Brandon Houston was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Reginald Logan was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Purvis Tobe was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Tony Peppers was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Rodney McDay was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

Terrence Lynch was arrested in a months-long narcotics investigation.

The investigation began in Henderson County and expanded into Buncombe, Haywood and Madison Counties, deputies said.

The primary targets of this ongoing investigation, Fabian Carrillo Blas, Abel Carbajal and Mark Leman Tobe, conspired to distribute kilogram quantities of cocaine in western North Carolina.

Deputies say the suspects utilized a large network of associates to do this.

Four kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, smaller amounts of heroin pills and marijuana, several firearms and more than $90,000 were seized, deputies said.