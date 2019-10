ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash involving multiple cars is causing backup on I-85 Northbound in Anderson County.

The crash happened at 12:25 p.m. Sunday near the 38 mile marker, according to SCHP.

According to officials on scene, at least 5 cars were involved in the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is backed up for about four miles, according to a WSPA crew on scene.

