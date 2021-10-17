Multi-county police pursuit with reckless driver ends near Tryon, N.C.

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-county police pursuit with a reckless driver ended near Tryon N.C.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 15 at 9:36 p.m. the Union County Dispatch advised deputies of a reckless driver coming into Union County from Newberry.

UCSO deputies were able to intercept the vehicle on Whitmire Hwy near the city limits. Deputies ran the license plate which came back expired and deputies activated their blue lights and the vehicle accelerated and a pursuit was initiated, the UCSO said.

The UCSO deputies requested assistance from Pacolet Police. Once in their jurisdiction Pacolet took over and Union County canceled the pursuit while in Spartanburg County near Interstate 85.

According to UCSO, deputies were later told that the pursuit ended near Tryon, N.C. when the suspect crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody.

UCSO has charges on the driver DeAndrew Hobson, 26, from Clarksville, T.N.

Once he makes bond in N.C., he will be extradited back to S.C.