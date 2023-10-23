BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-employer job fair will be held Thursday in Blacksburg.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, located at 121 West Cherokee Street.
The following employers will be at the fair:
- Proman Staffing (Shelby, N.C.)
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- FedEx Ground
- Cherokee County School District
- Duke Energy
- Milliken
- Goodwill Job Connection
- South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon
- JIT Manufacturing (Cowpens)
- Piedmont Community Actions
- Lee Construction Company of the Carolinas (Pineville, N.C.)
- Founders Federal Credit Union
Several of the employer partners will also have a virtual booth set up for this event. To learn more, click here.