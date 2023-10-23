BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-employer job fair will be held Thursday in Blacksburg.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, located at 121 West Cherokee Street.

The following employers will be at the fair:

Proman Staffing (Shelby, N.C.)

South Carolina Department of Corrections

FedEx Ground

Cherokee County School District

Duke Energy

Milliken

Goodwill Job Connection

South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon

JIT Manufacturing (Cowpens)

Piedmont Community Actions

Lee Construction Company of the Carolinas (Pineville, N.C.)

Founders Federal Credit Union

Several of the employer partners will also have a virtual booth set up for this event. To learn more, click here.