BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A multi-employer job fair will be held Thursday in Blacksburg.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Blacksburg, located at 121 West Cherokee Street.

The following employers will be at the fair:

  • Proman Staffing (Shelby, N.C.)
  • South Carolina Department of Corrections
  • FedEx Ground
  • Cherokee County School District
  • Duke Energy
  • Milliken
  • Goodwill Job Connection
  • South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon
  • JIT Manufacturing (Cowpens)
  • Piedmont Community Actions
  • Lee Construction Company of the Carolinas (Pineville, N.C.)
  • Founders Federal Credit Union

Several of the employer partners will also have a virtual booth set up for this event. To learn more, click here.