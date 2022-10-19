Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA)- Cherokee County plans to welcome a multi-million-square-foot industrial park to the area.

the Cherokee County Development Board said industries and private development companies are eyeing them up as one of the last frontiers in the Upstate.

Executive Director of the Cherokee County Development Board Jim Cook said there is a lot of available land and a strong workforce which are two reasons why a private developer bought land for the $415 million project.

The County Development Board hopes for about 300 acres of industrial park and hopes for the creation of hundreds of jobs.

Speculative buildings will be constructed first, to be either bought or leased and will continue to grow from there.

The land that was bought is in the area off Interstate 85 behind Hamricks on exit 90 which sits near the big peach water tower in Gaffney.

It’s a location between Greenville and Charlotte, two big markets within driving distance from Cherokee County which Cook said is another benefit when it comes to creating jobs.

“About half the people in the county leave in the morning to go to work in surrounding counties and we got about that many coming in,” said Cook, “we would like for our citizens here in Cherokee County opportunities that not as many have to leave.”

The first two speculative buildings are projected to start construction at the beginning of next year and over time the County Development Board hopes for a couple of million square feet of the industry.