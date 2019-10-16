Multi-state murder suspect: ‘I’m a prophet, not a serial killer’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man accused of killing three people spoke to media Tuesday afternoon as he was taken away by law enforcement in Florida.

Stanley “Woo Woo” Mossburg, 35, had evaded law enforcement for 12 days before he was finally apprehended at about 5:10 a.m. after a “spree” of killings, according to the Polk County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.

Mossburg has been accused of killing a man in a Greeneville, Tennessee, on Oct. 2 is now the suspect of two more murders following his arrest Tuesday in Winter Haven, Florida.

Below is what Mossburg said while speaking with media: