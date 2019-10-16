Multi-state murder suspect: ‘I’m a prophet, not a serial killer’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man accused of killing three people spoke to media Tuesday afternoon as he was taken away by law enforcement in Florida.
Stanley “Woo Woo” Mossburg, 35, had evaded law enforcement for 12 days before he was finally apprehended at about 5:10 a.m. after a “spree” of killings, according to the Polk County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.
Mossburg has been accused of killing a man in a Greeneville, Tennessee, on Oct. 2 is now the suspect of two more murders following his arrest Tuesday in Winter Haven, Florida.
Below is what Mossburg said while speaking with media:
|Reporter:
|“Do you have anything to say Stanley?”
|Mossburg:
|“Y’all will see God, and there’s going to be an angels and demons fight from God.”
|Reporter:
|“Angels and demons fight from God? What does that mean?”
|Reporter:
|“What does that mean Stanley?”
|Mossburg:
|“There’s a war.”
|Reporter:
|“What war?”
|Mossburg:
|“Everyone will see.”
|Reporter:
|“Which side are you on Stanley?”
|Mossburg:
|“I’m on the good side – God.”
|Reporter:
|“Did you do it for God?”
|Mossburg:
|“Yes.”
|Reporter:
|“What do you think these people did…did wrong?”
|Mossburg:
|“I… He needs them for the war.”
|Reporter:
|“So you think you saved them?”
|Mossburg:
|“…”
|Reporter:
|“So you think you saved them?
|Mossburg:
|“…”
|Reporter:
|“Do you have any remorse?”
|Mossburg:
|“Not when you’re doing it for God.”
|Reporter:
|“Where are you going now? Heaven or Hell?”
|Mossburg:
|“I’m going to Heaven. I’m already a prophet.”
|Reporter:
|“You said you killed eight people. Do you believe you’re a serial killer?”
|Mossburg:
|“I did not say I killed. I did not say…[inaudible]”
|Reporter:
|“That’s one of the victims. They said you said to them you killed eight people.”
|Reporter:
|“You wanted to be a serial killer.”
|Reporter:
|“And that you wanted to be a serial killer. Is that true?”
|Mossburg:
|[Shakes head no]
|Reporter:
|“It’s not?”
|Reporter:
|“Why isn’t it true?”
|Mossburg:
|“Cause I’m a prophet, not a serial killer.”
|Reporter:
|“So you don’t believe you did anything wrong?”
|Mossburg:
|“I’m doing what God tells me to do.”
|Reporter:
|“So you think killing people is right?”
|Mossburg:
|“I’m doing what God telling me to do.”
|Reporter:
|“Do you…Do you hear things in your head?”
|Mossburg:
|“I don’t think so…But God tells me what…”
|Reporter:
|“What did that guy at the laundromat in Greeneville do to you?”
|Mossburg:
|“God needed him.”
|Reporter:
|“So you just innocently took his life?”
|Mossburg:
|“God wanted him.”
|Reporter:
|“Did you say anything to any of these victims before you took their lives? Anything?”
|Mossburg:
|“Yes, we talk about God…”
|Reporter:
|“Are you praying for them?”
|Mossburg:
|“Yes.”