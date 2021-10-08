Multiple agencies respond to crash involving 18-wheeler, car in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple agencies responded to a crash Friday evening in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened at 8:58 p.m. at the intersection of N. Pine Street and Upper Valley Falls Road.

7NEWS crew on the scene said that the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a car.

North Spartanburg Fire Department, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner are currently on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as information becomes available.