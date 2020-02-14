Multiple animals removed from home in Laurens Co., 3 face charges

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after multiple animals were removed from a home in Joanna on Thursday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Laurens County Animal Control requested that the sheriff’s office assist in a case where a horse was found in poor condition at a home on Pickens Street.

When deputies arrived on-scene, the horse was found to be malnourished and had issues with its hooves and legs.

A goat on the property was also found to be in poor health.

According to the release, in addition to the horse and the goat, Animal Control officers removed six cats, four dogs, two ducks, one chicken, one guinea pig and one rabbit from the home.

Lori Lockey, James Adams and Jaron Adam — who all live in the home — were arrested and charged with three counts each of animal neglect, as well as two counts each of unlawful neglect of children.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the home was reportedly in disarray.

“Unfortunately, this is not Ms. Lockey’s first incident with alleged animal neglect. At the time of this incident, she was out on bond from another animal case and shouldn’t have been in the possession of any animals,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Enough is enough. Hopefully we can work as a team with the Solicitor’s Office to keep her in jail this time. I appreciate the hard work that Laurens County Animal Control puts into making sure the animals of this county are properly taken care of.”