Multiple arrested, 2 wanted after catalytic converter thefts in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, CO. (WSPA) – Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have made numerous arrests for thefts of catalytic converters.

According to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, reports of catalytic converter thefts have dropped an estimated 85 percent as news outlets and the public were made aware of the spike earlier this year.

Deputies said as they continue to investigate converter thefts they anticipate more arrests. Investigators said two additional people, Hannah Nicole Laughter, 23 and Donovan John Wrightsman 26, are still wanted for their involvement in the converter thefts.

Donovan Wrightsman, 26 (Left) Hannah Laughter, 23 (Right)

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to any catalytic converter thefts to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 828-694-3130 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the HCSO Mobile App.

Michael Lorin Johnson, 42

Jacob Christopher Hudson, 26

Partick Monroe Maybin, 40

Dillion Cole Williams, 24

Joseph Luke Dunn, 33

Lanny James Carroll, 37

Joseph Daniel Hare, 38