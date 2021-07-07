Multiple arrested, 2 wanted after catalytic converter thefts in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, CO. (WSPA) – Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have made numerous arrests for thefts of catalytic converters.
According to the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office, reports of catalytic converter thefts have dropped an estimated 85 percent as news outlets and the public were made aware of the spike earlier this year.
Deputies said as they continue to investigate converter thefts they anticipate more arrests. Investigators said two additional people, Hannah Nicole Laughter, 23 and Donovan John Wrightsman 26, are still wanted for their involvement in the converter thefts.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to any catalytic converter thefts to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 828-694-3130 or use the “Submit A Tip” feature on the HCSO Mobile App.
- Dillon Cole Williams: Charged with: 1 count – Attempted Larceny (F) 6 counts – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts (F) 7 counts – Injury to Personal Property (M) Williams is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $110,000.00 secured bond.
- Patrick Monroe Maybin: Charged with 2 counts – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts (F) 1 count – Injury to Personal Property (M) Maybin has been released after making a $12,500 secured bond.
- Joseph Luke Dunn: Charged with 2 counts – Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Parts (F) 2 counts – Injury to Personal Property (M) Dunn is currently out on a $20,000 secured bond.
- Joseph Daniel Hare Charged with: 2 counts – Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Parts (F) 2 counts – Injury to Personal Property (M) Hare is currently out on a $20,000.00 secured bond.
- Lanny James Carroll: Charged with: 2 counts – Possession of Stolen Property (F) Carroll is currently out on a $16,000 secured bond.
- Dusty Luke Beck: Charged with: 1 count – Larceny of a Motor Vehicle Parts (F) 1 count – Chop Shop Activities (F)
- Jacob Christopher Hudson, 26, of Hendersonville 2 counts – Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts (F) 2 counts – Chop Shop Activity (F) 1 count – Conspiracy Chop Shop Activity (F) Bond: Hudson is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $30,000.00 secured bond.
- Michael Lorin Johnson: Charged with one count each of the following: Driving While License Revoked (M), Possession of Schedule II (M), Possession of Schedule II (F), Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana (F), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (M), Larceny of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), Receiving Stolen Goods (F), Chop Shop Activity (F), Conspiracy Chop Shop Activity (F)Bond: Johnson is currently in custody at the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $105,700.00 secured bond.