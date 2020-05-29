Multiple arrests made in joint drug trafficking operation in Hart Co.

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Hart County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested several people following a joint investigation into drug trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the investigation by federal, state and local agencies resulted in criminal charges for 68 people.

Those arrested in Hart County as part of the investigation include:

Joey Arguelles, 24, Hart County

Jason Bellew, 35, Elbert County

Joshua Wayne Coker, 38, Hart County

Thomas Joey Fowler, 39, Hart County

Russell Huckeba, 40, Gwinnett County

Kenneth Jarrett, 59, Pickens County

Daniel McCullough, 27, Hart County

Scott Moore, 39, Hart County

Madlyn Mull, 21, Hart County

According to the release, Hart County “played an intricate part in kicking off ‘Operation Wu Block’ by providing key informants.”