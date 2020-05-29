Multiple arrests made in joint drug trafficking operation in Hart Co.

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Hart County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested several people following a joint investigation into drug trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin.
According to a sheriff’s office news release, the investigation by federal, state and local agencies resulted in criminal charges for 68 people.
Those arrested in Hart County as part of the investigation include:
- Joey Arguelles, 24, Hart County
- Jason Bellew, 35, Elbert County
- Joshua Wayne Coker, 38, Hart County
- Thomas Joey Fowler, 39, Hart County
- Russell Huckeba, 40, Gwinnett County
- Kenneth Jarrett, 59, Pickens County
- Daniel McCullough, 27, Hart County
- Scott Moore, 39, Hart County
- Madlyn Mull, 21, Hart County
According to the release, Hart County “played an intricate part in kicking off ‘Operation Wu Block’ by providing key informants.”