Multiple arrests made in joint drug trafficking operation in Hart Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HART COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Hart County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested several people following a joint investigation into drug trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the investigation by federal, state and local agencies resulted in criminal charges for 68 people.

Those arrested in Hart County as part of the investigation include:

  • Joey Arguelles, 24, Hart County
  • Jason Bellew, 35, Elbert County
  • Joshua Wayne Coker, 38, Hart County
  • Thomas Joey Fowler, 39, Hart County
  • Russell Huckeba, 40, Gwinnett County
  • Kenneth Jarrett, 59, Pickens County
  • Daniel McCullough, 27, Hart County
  • Scott Moore, 39, Hart County
  • Madlyn Mull, 21, Hart County

According to the release, Hart County “played an intricate part in kicking off ‘Operation Wu Block’ by providing key informants.”

