GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Several agencies are on the scene of a fire at the Hejaz Shrine Temple in Greenville.

Dispatch tells 7 news, it started around midnight Tuesday morning at the building on 200 Ranch Road.

Our crews on the scene reported seeing heavy damage to the building as crews continued to put out the blaze.











No word at this time what started the fire, or if anyone was injured.

We will update you as soon as we learn more.