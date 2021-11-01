Multiple helicopters respond to Spartanburg business fire

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: 7NEWS)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple helicopters are on the scene of a Spartanburg business fire.

According to 7NEWS, Innovative Fibers on Littlejohn Street caught fire early Monday afternoon.

Westview-Fairforest Fire Department and EMS were on the scene.

According to WFFD, fire crews extinguished the flames quickly, but four people were injured.

All four people were transported to hospitals. Officials with WFFD said, two of the four people were airlifted to Augusta Burn Center.

7NEWS said the fire crews are investigating what started the fire. 

  • (Source: 7NEWS)
  • (Source: 7NEWS)

We will be updating with more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store