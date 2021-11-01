Multiple helicopters respond to Spartanburg business fire

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple helicopters are on the scene of a Spartanburg business fire.

According to 7NEWS, Innovative Fibers on Littlejohn Street caught fire early Monday afternoon.

Westview-Fairforest Fire Department and EMS were on the scene.

According to WFFD, fire crews extinguished the flames quickly, but four people were injured.

All four people were transported to hospitals. Officials with WFFD said, two of the four people were airlifted to Augusta Burn Center.

7NEWS said the fire crews are investigating what started the fire.

Not Real Time: BUSINESS FIRE: 185 LITTLEJOHN ST Spartanburg https://t.co/OZobdsSvJd — Spartanburg Fire (@spartanburgfire) November 1, 2021

We will be updating with more details.