ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Fire crews have responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on I-26 Westbound that’s closed all lanes.

All lanes of I-26 W near Brevard Rd. are currently closed, according to the fire department.

Crews said the collision involved multiple vehicles and a tanker.

There are reported injuries, but there is no word on anyone’s condition at this time.

Heavy traffic is expected, they advise travelers to avoid the area if possible.

