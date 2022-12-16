GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway Friday morning following multiple complaints of harassment through various social media channels.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have received complaints from at least 10 victims regarding incidents that began several months ago.

The incidents involved an individual sending sexually explicit messages to women through different social media platforms and also their phones according to deputies.

Deputies said the suspect got ahold of their numbers by unknown means.

Investigators learned that the victims had reached out to one another after experiencing the same acts.

Deputies believe there are possibly more victims that have received the same messages across the state of South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incidents at this time.

Anyone who has experienced this type of criminal behavior or can help identify the suspect should reach out to (864) 23-CRIME.