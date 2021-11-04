Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Smith for failed attempted suicide scheme

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hampton County grand jury on Thursday indicted disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh and his alleged accomplice Curtis Smith on charges connected to a botched attempted suicide plot.

The filings on the Hampton County court website show that both Murdaugh and Smith have been indicted on charges of presenting false claims for insurance payment, valued at $10,000 or more.

On September 4, Murdaugh allegedly hired Smith to shoot him so that his son, Buster, could collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

Murdaugh survived the shooting and confessed to the scheme, which he blamed in part on a decades-long addiction to opioids.

The indictment kicks the case up to the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General and emphasizes the severity of the charges.

Typically, grand jury indictments indicate that the state believes they have solid evidence against the defendants.

News 2 has reached out to the AG’s office for additional information.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.