Judge to consider lowering $7M bond for Alex Murdaugh

(AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is scheduled for a virtual hearing Monday as a judge could consider lowering the $7 million bond she set last month.

Prosecutors have accused Murdaugh of stealing more than $6.2 million from clients by funneling the cash through a fraudulent bank account.

His lawyers say Murdaugh has no money anymore and can’t afford the $7 million bond.

He’s been jailed since his arrest in October, and a different judge in a civil suit froze his assets in November.

Murdaugh’s legal troubles began after his wife and son were found shot dead outside a family home last summer. Their killings are still unsolved.