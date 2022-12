GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that they are seeking life without parole for Alex Murdaugh‘s murder trial.

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh. Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further,” Attorney General Wilson said.

Murdaugh is set to stand trial on January 23, 2023, in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son.