SC grand jury issues more indictments against Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh Mysteries
Posted: / Updated:

Via PMPED

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Attorney General announced additional indictments against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued five indictments, totaling 27 counts, against Murdaugh.

These indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses; seven counts of Money Laundering; eight counts of Computer Crimes; and one count of Forgery.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina suspended the 53-year-old from practicing law in September.

Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

Murdaugh remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Altogether, Murdaugh is charged with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims and thereafter launder $4,853,488.09.

Murdaugh was suspended from the practice of law by Order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina on September 8, 2021. Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company and remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store