WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) — State prosecutors say the pressures of his lying and stealing coming to light turned Alex Murdaugh into a “family annihilator” on the night of June 7th, 2021.

Wednesday, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters delivered a lengthy closing argument where he said Murdaugh faced a ‘gathering storm’ before he shot and killed his wife Maggie and son Paul. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty and has denied he murdered Maggie and Paul.

“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him,” Waters told the jury.

Waters rehashed the state’s case to the Colleton County jury at length Wednesday. He went over the timeline of events leading up to ‘Maggie and Paul being cut down in the prime of their lives.’

He also reminded jurors about Murdaugh’s lies to law enforcement about the last time he saw Paul and Maggie alive.

“Why in the world would a reasonable innocent and loving husband lie about that? And lie about it so early,” Waters said.

Waters said Murdaugh’s access to family weapons ‘corroborated’ their case. He told jurors Maggie was shot while running towards Paul who was shot in the head with a shotgun.

“She heard that shot and was running to her baby when she got mowed down by the only person that we have conclusive proof was at that scene just minutes before,” Waters said.

Murdaugh’s defense team will give their closing arguments Thursday morning. Attorney Jim Griffin is expected to speak to jurors.