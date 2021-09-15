SLED, coroner opens investigation in 2018 death of former Murdaugh housekeeper

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Hampton County Coroner’s Office have open an investigation into the 2018 death of a former housekeeper of Alex Murdaugh.

The Hampton County Coroner requested the assistance of SLED in the investigation of the death of Gloria Satterfield on February 26, 2018

The coroner’s office said the “Petition for Approval of a Wrongful Death Settlement” stated that Satterfield died as a “result of injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident, in Hampton County”.

According to the coroner’s office, Satterfield’s death was not reported to the corner at the time, nor was an autopsy preformed.

Satterfield’s manner of death was ruled “natural”, which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident.