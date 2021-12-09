State grand jury brings 21 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced that a State Grand Jury has brought seven new indictments against disgraced Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

The indictments consist of 21 new charges including: nine counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Computer Crimes; four counts of Money Laundering and one count of Forgery.

These charges are in addition to those brought against Murdaugh by the Grand Jury in November.

Five of the new indictments are from in Hampton County, one is in Colleton County, and one is in Beaufort County.

The attorney general said the charges stem from schemes which defrauded victims of more than $1.3 million.

The indictments come just one day before Murdaugh was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on the previous Grand Jury charges.

Murdaugh’s lawyer said the bond hearing will be rescheduled for next week after Thursday’s charges were announced.