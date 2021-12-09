State grand jury brings 21 new charges against Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh Mysteries

by: Chase Laudenslager,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD/WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced that a State Grand Jury has brought seven new indictments against disgraced Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh.

The indictments consist of 21 new charges including: nine counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Computer Crimes; four counts of Money Laundering and one count of Forgery.

These charges are in addition to those brought against Murdaugh by the Grand Jury in November.

Five of the new indictments are from in Hampton County, one is in Colleton County, and one is in Beaufort County.

The attorney general said the charges stem from schemes which defrauded victims of more than $1.3 million.

The indictments come just one day before Murdaugh was expected to appear in court for a bond hearing on the previous Grand Jury charges.

Murdaugh’s lawyer said the bond hearing will be rescheduled for next week after Thursday’s charges were announced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store