VIDEO: Sentencing of Alex Murdaugh in the murders of his wife and son.

COLLECTION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

Judge Cliff Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms in prison. One life in prison term for the death of Maggie Murdaugh and the second life in prison sentence for the murder of Paul Murdaugh.

Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday evening after six weeks of testimony and over 70 witnesses called to the stand.