Murdaugh suffered “two superficial appearing bullet wounds” following shooting, medical records show

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some medical records were released Friday detailing injuries Alex Murdaugh received in a failed suicide attempt on September 4th.

Records, which were provided by Murdaugh’s spokesperson from Memorial Health, show there was a gunshot entry/exit laceration to the back of the scalp. They also note there was a “questionable loss of consciousness,” but that Murdaugh said he “immediately lost his vision” which slowly returned over time.

Murdaugh arrived at the hospital awake and alert, according to the records. An examination revealed two “superficial appearing bullet wounds” to the back of his head and no active hemorrhage. “No other external signs of trauma” were found. An X-ray of the head and chest found no acute trauma findings or trained ballistic fragments.

But a CT scan of the head revealed a skull fracture and “underlying small subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage.”

Murdaugh was admitted to the ICU on the trauma list, according to the records.

Hampton County EMS reported possibly seeing two wounds to the back of Murdaugh’s head before wrapping the wounds in gauze and bandages.

The State Law Enforcement Division described the injury as a superficial gunshot wound to the head. He was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Enforcement Division on Thursday initially showed a mistake, saying Murdaugh did not suffer any visible injuries. But a corrected version was later released showing he received a ‘major injury.’