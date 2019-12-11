Murder charge dropped against man accused of killing Cowpens woman in 2017

(WSPA) – A murder charge has been dropped in the case of a Cowpens woman who was killed back in January 2017.

Joshua David Mosley was originally charged with the murder of 20-year-old Drenika Lanette Hopper on Morris Drive in Gaffney.

7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office spokesman Murray Glenn said Mosley pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, obstructing justice and possession of methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on those charges.

Community activist Jack Logan plans to speak about the charge being dropped this afternoon.